Agra DM asks Priyanka to end false allegations

Lucknow: The district magistrate of Agra has reacted sharply to a tweet by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in which she claimed that 28 deaths have been reported within 48 hours in the city.

DM Prabhu Narain Singh, in a letter emailed to Priyanka Gandhi, has said that these claims were "baseless and misleading".

The letter lso said, "Corona warriors and fighters are working round the clock to check the spread of the pandemic and such reports will serve to demoralize them and also have an adverse impact on the common man."

The district magistrate Gandhi to issue a corrigendum within 24 hours so that the truth would be known to the people.

He said that in the past 109 days, Agra has reported 1,139 cases of which 79 have succumbed to the virus.

"The report of 28 deaths in 48 hours is completely false," he added.

--IANS