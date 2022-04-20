Agra Covid-19 cases mount to 667

Agra: With 667 Covid-19 cases, Agra on Thursday also launched special action at its central jail where an inmate tested positive creating panic about a possible spread of the pandemic at the prison facility.

The recovery rate in the tourist hotspot is at 38 per cent, according to health officials. So far 269 people have been cured but the number of active cases continue to remain high at 398, in 42 hot spots.

The Covid positive inmate, serving a life sentence for murder, was admitted to the SN Medical College for fever. His test report confirmed he was Covid-19 positive. The jail administration has decided to quarantine a large number of inmates immediately.

With the death of a woman constable on Wednesday afternoon in Sikandra area and the demise of state roadways bus conductor D.P. Sharma who had been ailing for past 20 days, the toll in the Taj city reached 18. The policewoman, who was posted in Kanpur had delivered a baby girl on May 2. The child is said to be safe and healthy.

District Magistrate P.N. Singh said the victims had other health issues also along with Covid-19 infection.

Divisional Commissioner Anil Kumar visited the SN Medical College, following an alarming report of rats biting the toe of a female cancer patient, has firmly told doctors and para medics to be alert and responsible to the plight of patients who should be attended promptly. He warned of deterrent action, if there was any laxity in future.

The Agra Municipal Corporation has been urged to fumigate as spread of malaria and dengue are feared as mosquitoes breeding season has begun.

