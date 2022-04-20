Agra Christians To Go For 'One Family, One Grave' Practice

Agra: In a new initiative, the Agra Joint Cemeteries Committee (AJCC) has decided that henceforth one family will be buried in one grave.

This decision has been taken in view of the shortage of land for cemeteries at a recent meeting of the AJCC.

AJCC Chairman Father Moon Lazurus said that those who attend church services will be informed of the decision soon. The committee takes care of "Goron ka Kabristan" and the "Tota ka Taal" graveyard meant for Christians.

"We have decided that the graves will now be dug deeper and after the dead body is buried, a slab will be placed on which another body from the same family can be buried. The decision also has a sentimental value since the dead from the same family will be placed in one grave," said Father Moon Lazarus.

He said that the decision had elicited a positive response from the community members when the plan was being discussed.

The Father further said that the practice of ''one family, one grave'' was already prevalent in some cities of south India.

He said that the AJCC also planned to dig up some very old graves that have been abandoned and none from their families is coming to light candles there. "We will revive these graves and use them to bury the dead," he said.