Agra: On Sunday, the water level in the Yamuna reached 495.8 feet, just above the 'low flood level' standard, prompting officials to increase their relief preparations.

Tajganj roads and a crematorium were flooded as the river began to rise, and water reached the base of the Itmad-ud-daulah.

The Yamuna Kinara Road that leads to the Taj Mahal became flooded as a result of drains overflowing into the river.—Inputs from Agencies