Agra's Covid Tally Touches 807, No Relaxation Allowed

Agra: The Agra administration on Monday said movement between villages and urban centres will remain suspended in the Taj city till May 31 as the Covid-19 tally reached 807, with four more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

On Sunday, the police had a tough time pushing the hordes of migrant back, while the agitated mob displayed lack of patience, protested, set fire to garbage dumps and blocked the highway.

Social activist Sonvir Singh who was there alongwith several villagers on Gwalior road, told IANS "Most are youths. They are desperate to reach their homes at any cost. Some one has told them that Covid-19 was essentially an urban disease and the rural areas were safer. Many have categorically stated they would never return to urban ghettoes, come what may. In our villages MANREGA cards were being issued to the migrants and free rations being supplied."

District Magistrate P.N. Singh said though the recovery rate had considerably improved, with 42 returning home on Sunday, but there could be no let up or complacency in efforts to combat Covid-19.

Those who were expecting some relief and respite from harsh lockdown conditions in the 44 hot zones of the Taj city, were disheartened. The police has been directed to strictly enforce the Lockdown4.0 to cut off the chain of infections.

A lot of good samaritans have been making additional arrangements for food packets, water bottles, at the Agra Cantt railway station and ISBT bus stand. A senior police official lso provided shoes and chappals free to the migrants while another organised free food service. A lot of work on broad basing the health infrastructure remains to be done. The number of L-1 and L-2 level hospitals has to be increased, Singh said, adding all helpline numbers were operational and people could easily access medical facilities or consultations with doctors.

Divisional Commissioner Anil Kumar said the administration would provide better health services and streamline supply of essentials in the fourth phase of the lockdown period.

SSP Babloo Kumar clarified that only one person would be allowed to use a two-wheeler. Policing in hot spots will be intensified to ensure there was no breach. The number of cured cases are 547, and the total number of deaths from Covid-19 in Agra is 27 till May 18.

Even as conditions were turning favourable, the influx of migrant workers from Delhi, Haryana and Punjab, has put additional pressure on the district administration. Thousands are still waiting to enter Agra at the Mathura border. --IANS