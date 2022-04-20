Agra's Covid recovery rate nears 90% even

Agra: The Covid-19 recovery rate in Agra has improved to 88.29 per cent, even as 60 fresh positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the health department said on Friday.

The sample collection has also gone up to 2,09,785. Health department officials said the total tally now was 6,170. So far 5,509 patients had been discharged after recovery. The number of active cases stands at 532. The total number of deaths from Covid-19 is 129.

The decision to reopen the schools from October 15 has been postponed to October 20.

A delegation of the Association of Progressive Schools of Agra (APSA) met the District Magistrate of Agra P.N. Singh to discuss the modalities. The meeting decided to review the situation on October 20 and if all went well the Board classes (for seniors) could start from October 26.

The administration is in no mood to hurry up and take risks. The publicity campaign to sensitize the population has been stepped up from Thursday. Testing at half a dozen new centres and mobile vans to test the government officials in their offices, has already started, giving good results.

The S.N. Medical College has streamlined its OPD procedures, opting for online registration. The private nursing homes have also begun offering medical services to Covid patients.

At least half a dozen NGOs were distributing masks in busy public places and markets. Smiriti's Dr. Niharika Malhotra led a team of volunteers to educate people and offer them free masks at various locations. "The people are now slowly learning the benefits of social distancing and wearing masks when out of their homes," a volunteer at the Rainbow hospital said.

The tourism sector, though, has shown some encouraging trends, as the number of visitors to the monuments has shown improvement. More than 2,000 tourists visited the Taj Mahal on Thursday.

