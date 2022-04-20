Agitating UP Farmers Not Satisfied With Govt, To Meet PM Asap

New Delhi: The agitating farmers from Western Uttar Pradesh, who marched towards Delhi on Saturday morning, have for now toned down their protest as the central government has agreed on five of their demands out of fifteen they were pushing for.

As per the farmers, they have, for now, toned down their protest as the government has agreed on five of their demands.

They are expected to meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming days to discuss with him rest of their ten demands.

The leaders of the farmers, however, made it clear that they will call-off their protest only when all their demands are considered.

This followed after representatives of the agitating farmers met senior officials of the Agriculture Ministry.

A large number of UP farmers had marched towards Delhi's Kisan Ghat up to the Delhi-UP border at Ghazipur Saturday morning.

The Delhi Police did not allow them to proceed further. The farmers, who came from different parts of western UP, had assembled at Noida early on Saturday morning before heading for Delhi.

Large number of security personnel were deployed at the Delhi -UP border at the Ghazipur area. Traffic movement was also affected due to the agitation.

The key demands of the farmers included complete loan waiver, free electricity for irrigation purposes, payment of the sugarcane dues, free health and education services and others. The farmers said that they were in distress, especially the farmers from western UP, who were not paid dues of the sugarcane produce and also because the electricity tariff was also increased in the state. UNI