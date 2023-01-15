Aggressive Akhilesh Takes To The Streets To Refurbish His 'Twitter Chhaap' Leader Image

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders would now be seen hitting the ground in their pursuit to gain maximum seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The party is working out a strategy to take an aggressive stand against the BJP on every issue.

According to the strategists of the SP, the party which has boosted its political fortunes with the victory in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha and Khatauli Assembly by-elections, wants to maintain this momentum among its party workers till the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Therefore, the SP has decided that till the 2024 Lok Sabha elections it will continue to intensify its political attacks against the BJP government. According to a senior SP leader, the image of the party's president Akhilesh Yadav is repeatedly projected by the ruling BJP and other parties as a leader who sits behind closed doors and is limited to being actively working only on Twitter. The party is working round the clock to give Akhilesh a new image makeover of a leader who is connected to the people at the grassroots level.

Akhilesh has worked hard at the grassroots level during the recent Mainpuri Lok Sabha elections. Therefore, the SP won this seat by a huge margin of votes, added the SP leader.

Due to the victory in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha election, the hard work of the SP workers paid off and since then the strategists of the party have decided that Akhilesh Yadav will visit every district in Uttar Pradesh till the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Apart from this, the party will be seen protesting on the streets against the policies of the BJP government for which a committee has been constituted which will keep an eye on every small issue. SP's national spokesperson Ashutosh Verma said that the party has been fighting for the people since the day of its inception. But the BJP diverts the attention from the issues related to the people on the basis of communal lines, he added.

Therefore, the SP will now take up public issues like roads, health, law and order, problems faced by farmers at the district, tehsil and mandal level. Its complete coordination will be under the supervision of the SP district president and for the state level a committee of senior party leaders has been formed. Under their supervision, every matter related to the public will now be taken up.

Senior political analyst Amodkant Mishra said that after the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the SP lost the bypoll elections held in Azamgarh and Rampur which was followed by poll victories in Mainpuri Lok Sabha and Khatauli Assembly byelection. The win has energised the party workers.

Akhilesh has now understood that politics behind closed doors is no longer beneficial to him and it does not send across a positive message among the people. For this reason, senior SP leaders have now started making a new political strategy that is why after the poll victory in Mainpuri, Akhilesh himself has been seen visiting every district in the state while taking on the BJP. Akhilesh said that he has been accused by other parties of not giving as much priority to his party workers as used to be by his father late Mulayam Singh Yadav. To break this myth, the SP Chief is now seen standing firmly with his party workers. Recently, after the arrest of SP's media cell worker Manish Jagan Agarwal, Ahilesh had reached the DGP headquarters following which he visited the Lucknow jail to meet Agarwal. The SP Chief has previously met several former and present jailed party MLAs. —IANS