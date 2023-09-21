    Menu
    Agency hired by India to scrutinise Canadians' visa applications withdraws notice on suspension of services

    Nidhi Khurana
    September21/ 2023
    New Delhi: On Thursday, a private organisation hired by India to conduct first inspection of Canadian visa applications posted a note on its website about the suspension of visa services, but later removed it.

    In a message posted online, the agency stated that it has "suspended till further notice" its visa processing for Indian nationals. The note was eventually rescinded, though.

    The assassination of a Khalistani separatist leader has sparked a diplomatic dispute between India and Canada. Trudeau's comments about the "potential" participation of Indian operatives in the execution of Khalistani insurgent Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June sparked the current dispute.—Inputs from Agencies

