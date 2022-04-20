Age doesn''t matter for Rita Ora

Los Angeles: Singer Rita Ora,29, does not like the idea of bringing age in everything.

In an interview with NME.com, the "Poison" hitmaker spoke about how irrelevant is to get insecure of your increasing age, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"The problem is that insecurity gets put onto you through comments that you read over the years. You start to think, ''I''m not as young as I used to be. I''m not the fresh girl on the scene I once was''.

"I can proudly say, ''Yeah - I use my looks because I''m very comfortable in my skin and I like my body'', but that gives people an opportunity to say, ''Oh, well - you''re getting older''," Rita said.

She also spoke about Jennifer Lopez, mentioning how she rose to fame in her thirties.

"I stand up for these girls because age really doesn''t matter - J. Lo had her first hit in her thirties."

She also thinks the obsession surrounding age is sexist.

"And men don''t get asked how old they are all the time," Rita added.

--IANS