Agartala: CM Manik Saha highlights state, central govt development initiatives

Agartala (Tripura): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the Labharthi Pariwar Maha Sammelan at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan in Agartala where he highlighted the development initiatives of the state and central governments for the socio-economic upliftment of the people.

The event was organized on Wednesday under the initiative of Tripura Urban Livelihood Mission.

On this occasion, various beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Scheme and Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana National Urban Livelihood Mission were felicitated by the Chief Minister.

Urban Development Department Secretary Abhishek Singh delivered the welcome address on the occasion. Prasad Rao Vadarapu, Director of Tripura Urban Livelihood Mission gave the vote of thanks.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (AMC) Mayor Deepak Majumder, Urban Development Department Director Rajat Panth, AMC Mohammad Sajad P and State Level Bankers Committee Convener Bikash Das were present on the occasion among others.

The Tripura Chief Minister also launched the e-Cabinet system at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister presided over the first Council of Ministers meeting, conducted entirely without paper. It is worth noting that Tripura now stands as the fourth state in India to implement the e-cabinet system, according to a press release by the Chief Minister's office.

After Uttaranchal, Uttar Pradesh, and Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura became the fourth state to adopt the E-Cabinet system.

Among the 28 states, Tripura now holds the fourth position. In Tripura, several departments have taken the initiative to implement the e-e-office ensuring seamless governance.

The primary objective of E-Office and E-Cabinet is to alleviate the challenges posed by managing extensive paper records. Accountability is also enhanced.

"This will be advantageous for the next generation. Sometimes, it was difficult to locate specific files, but now everything is accessible with just a click, and the document is right in front of you,” Chief Minister Manik Saha explained.

He also shared that approximately 4,250 individuals in 94 departments have received training, with some still pending.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister felicitated the departments that have achieved 100 per cent e-Office integration at the Secretariat.

During the program, Cabinet Ministers, Chief Secretary JK Sinha, Secretary PK Chakraborty, Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan, and other concerned officials were present.

—ANI