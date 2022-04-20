Against Which Mafia Did The BJP Government Use The Bulldozer, Questions Priyanka Gandhi

Chandauli: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders avoid holding discussions on people's issues and questioned against which mafia did the BJP government use the bulldozer.

Her remark came after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a potshot at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his bulldozer remark and said that the "bulldozer does not talk" but it works well.

Addressing a public rally in UP's Chandauli, Priyanka Gandhi said, " Now they (BJP) don't talk about people's issues, they just talk about bulldozers. Did they really use bulldozer against mafias...such utterances are to mislead the poor."

The BJP leaders said that 'Baba Bulldozer' remark is a badge for strict action against the mafia.

"They (BJP leaders) are keeping people poor but their children are studying abroad and those who don't have children, their friends are getting prosperous and are making Rs 1,000 crores every day," the Congress leader further said.

Taking a swipe at BJP, she said that the people of Uttar Pradesh have made a huge mistake by encouraging communal politics in the past five years.

"You (public) have made a huge mistake by encouraging communal politics. This made politicians think they can evoke religion and caste instead of public issues after five years. 'Netas' know how to keep youth jobless and get votes on religion and caste," she added. Earlier last month, Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at Yogi Adityanath by calling him "Baba Bulldozer" and said that "Baba" will lose election just like contentious farm laws were withdrawn.

