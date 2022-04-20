After Zayn Malik, Harry Styles to leave One Direction?

Los Angeles: One direction star Harry Styles is reportedly be the next member to quit One Direction. While the band members around the world still cannot come to terms with Zayn Malik's departure, a new report has surfaced claiming that Styles may be exiting the band too to become an actor, according to E!Online. "Harry has told his friends that the wants to get into acting. He loves Los Angeles," a source said The online site also mentioned the 21-year-old heartthrob had worked on some solo project with several big names in music. "He's been writing with other artists like Meghan Trainor, Kodaline and Ariana Grande," the source continued. After taking a break from One Directions' tour due to "stress," Zayn announced he left the band in a statement posted on Facebook. PTI