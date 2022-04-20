After Yogi's Elevation, Rss Says It Has No Say In Selection

Coimbatore: Amid speculation that the Sangh pushed for Yogi Adityanath's candidature as UP CM, the RSS today said it was a political decision and it had no say in the selection of chief ministers in BJP-ruled states.



Replying to a specific question on choosing Adityanath, a swayamsevak, as Chief Minister, RSS Joint General Secretary Bhagaiah told reporters it was a political decision. When pointed out that BJP has elected Trivendra Singh Rawat, a RSS pracharak, as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also an RSS man. Bhagaiah said RSS was not pressurising in the selection of Chief Ministers. Priest-turned politician Yogi Adityanath, the controversial mascot of hardline Hindutva, was yesterday named as next Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, in a move by the BJP that took many by surprise.

State BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya, who was himself in contention for the top job besides union minister Manoj Sinha, had announced Adityanath's election amid speculation that the RSS pushed for Yogi's candidature.