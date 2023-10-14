After UK, Pushkar Dhami Set To Visit UAE To Bring Investments To Uttarakhand

New Delhi / Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is set to leave for Dubai this Monday to garner investments to pitch his state as an attractive destination, ahead of the Global Investor Summit-2023 to be held in Dehradun in December.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Dhami will hold one-to-one talks with big industrial houses for investment back home and will participate in a road show in the evening.

Later on Wednesday, the Chief Minister will hold talks with investors in Abu Dhabi. A high-level team is also accompanying the chief minister.

In late September, the Uttarakhand chief minister had visited the UK, held meetings with various industrialists and participated in roadshows organised in London and Birmingham.

He expressed gratitude to the Non-resident Indians (NRIs), especially the NRIs from Uttarakhand, for their cooperation in the road show organised in London regarding the Investors Summit.

The Chief Minister said that the migrant Indians from Uttarakhand in the United Kingdom are the brand ambassadors of Uttarakhand. —ANI