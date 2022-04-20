After tractor, Tejashwi cycles to Assembly against fuel price hike

Patna: During the Budget session of the Bihar Assembly on Friday, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav reached the Assembly riding a bicycle to highlight the rising prices of petrol and diesel in the state.

Tejashwi Yadav, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, reached the Assembly on a bicycle from his residence. He said the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas are constantly increasing which has created difficulties for the common man. He said the poor and the deprived sections are suffering due to inflation but the 'double-engine' National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Nitish Kumar is silent.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav had arrived at the Bihar Assembly riding a tractor.

Tejashwi tweeted from his official Twitter account: "Reached the Bihar Assembly riding a bicycle today in protest against the rising oil prices. The beloved government of the rich which deprives the poor has forced the common man to die by increasing the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas. The double engine Bihar government is looting the poor and backing openly for the rich businessmen."

During the ongoing budget session, the Opposition is not leaving any opportunity to corner the government by bringing some or the other issue to the fore.

—IANS