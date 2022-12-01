After ten months in jail, SP MLA is released on bail

Prayagraj (The Hawk): In a case involving the Gangster Act, the Allahabad High Court has granted conditional bail to imprisoned SP MLA Nahid Hasan.

In the 2022 assembly elections, Hasan represented Kairana and won while running from a cell. After multiple criminal cases were filed against him, he was detained just before the election.

Justice Krishan Pahal granted him bail and noted that Hasan will assist the police in their investigation and not intimidate the witness.

Hasan was detained on January 15 and has spent the last two months at Chitrakoot jail.

Out of the 18 crimes brought against him, he has previously been granted bail in 17 of them by lower courts. For the case brought under the Gangster Act, he went to the High Court, which on Wednesday granted him bail.

Hasan will now be released on bail because he is already free on bail in all previous criminal charges against him, according to Imran Ulla, the lawyer for Hasan.

Imran claimed that Hasan had argued in his petition that he had been granted bail in all criminal proceedings brought against him and that all of his co-accused had already received bail releases.

Imran informed the court that Hasan had recently been granted bail in a criminal matter taking into account his condition.

Hasan was arrested under the Gangster Act, therefore according to the government's attorney, he was not eligible for bail.

In February 2021, a case was filed under the Gangster Act against Hasan, his mother Tabassum Begum, and 40 other people.

On January 15, he was detained and taken to Muzaffarnagar jail. He was then moved to the Chitrakoot prison.

