After solar alliance, India makes case for biofuels grouping to support energy transition: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India has proposed a worldwide alliance on biofuels among the Group of 20 major economies to speed up the deployment of sustainable biofuels in support of the global energy transition.

The International Solar Alliance (ISA) established by New Delhi and Paris in 2015 to put clean and affordable solar energy within the reach of all, is a direct inspiration for the biofuels alliance that the world's third largest oil user intends to push during its G20 leadership.

In an exclusive interview at the end of last week, the prime minister stated, "Such (biofuel) alliances are aimed at creating options for developing countries to advance their energy transitions."—Inputs from Agencies