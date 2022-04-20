After slapping Aamir Khan, you can shower kisses & love at Kissaamir.com!

Spread some love, less slaps! After a website surfaced online to amuse people by giving them the opportunity to slap Aamir Khan, there is a twist to the story. There is a new website called the kissaamir.com, to spread some love. So now you can log on to this website and share your love with the actor after all the intolerance drama. The new website is actually the old one redirecting to this page. The slapaamir.com which was made by �Miami Ad School �students taking a dig at the Shiv Sena claiming they will offer Rs 1 lakh to those who slap Aamir. The wesite although managed to troll Shiv Sena but was back lashed, when people started criticizing the witty website that it is in a way spreading hate and violence. So there was a bit of tweaking done to the existing site for fun purpose and to spread love. The new message on Kissaamir.com has a new message saying it is about more love and less slaps. The new website gives you the chance to give a peck of Aamir�s cheek, and each time you do it, his face changes to amusing expressions thanks to the different characters of his movies so far. The website is for love and fun purposes only and represents kindness and kisses only. Please spread the tolerance of our love only. � Priya Prakashan / India.com