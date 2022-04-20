After Seeing The Mess In The Treasury, Finance Minister Was Upset

Bareilly: Finance Minister Suresh Khanna suddenly raided the Treasury on the complaint of pensioners on Thursday. The finance minister was upset seeing the mess. Suresh Khanna gave instructions to deduct 7-7 days' salary of four Class fourth employees of the Treasury. Not only this, the ATO's 2 days salary was also cut. The Finance Minister also ordered the CTO to provide bed entry. On Thursday, there was a sudden stir when the Finance Minister reached the Treasury. In a hurry, the Treasury officials tried to fix the system, the Finance Minister went to every table and saw the cleanliness. Seeing the dust on the table, the Finance Minister lashed out at the officials. The Finance Minister expressed his displeasure at the finding of tea cups. The Finance Minister also checked the presence of Treasury officer-employees. 23 out of 24 employees were present on the spot. A woman employee was on leave. In the Treasury, the Finance Minister reprimanded the CTO for non-entry of bills into the register. He also took photos of the Treasury documents with him. The finance minister was accompanied by Mayor Umesh Gautam and city MLA Arun Kumar.