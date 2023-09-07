After RSS chief supports reservation, RJD asks him to appeal to Centre on caste census

New Delhi: A day after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that reservations should continue till discrimination exists in society, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday hit back saying that he should ask the Centre to agree for the caste census or else his statement would look like a headline management done under pressure.



RJD’s Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha said, “When Mohan Bhagwat talks about reservation then I thought from which direction the sun rose today because they are the people with different bunch of thoughts. I felt happy that at least they started thinking as per the Constitution of India.”



He took a swipe at the RSS, and said, “Bhagwat ji you call your organisation a cultural organisation, but it is not so, as it is a fully political organisation and runs the government.



“The government is a mask. If you have to think, then you need to tell the government why it is silent on caste census?” Jha asked.



He also questioned whether Bhagwat does not know the condition of the people who clean the sewer.



“Why is it that even after so many years their condition has not changed? It won’t happen only by talking. You need to think and tell the government that it should say yes for the caste census and try to end the politics of atrocities otherwise we would think that your statement is under political pressure for headline management,” the RJD leader said.



His remarks came a day after Bhagwat in Maharashtra’s Nagpur on Wednesday said that reservations should continue till discrimination exists in society.



He also said that the RSS organisation “completely supported the reservations provided in the Constitution”.

