After Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to move out of her parents� home?

Last year, Ranbir Kapoor moved out of his parents� place and rented a apartment in Bandra with his ladylove Katrina Kaif. Well, if the latest grapevine is true then even Alia Bhatt is planning to walk down the same path. Yes, the Shaandaar actress might move out of her parents� place but she isn�t going to live with her beau Sidharth Malhotra. As per media reports, Ms Bhatt has been checking out flats and meeting property dealers for a while now. And that�s the reason hush-hush whispers are doing the rounds that Alia may shift to a new place soon. While talking to a daily, a source said, �Yes, she is looking for something close to her parents� home. From what I understand and know, it�s just for investment purposes. She is still living with her parents. But then you never know.� Whether the Udta Punjab heroine is looking for a new place to invest or move in, we dunno. But we won�t be surprised if she starts living on her own. After all, she comes from a family where everyone is strong-headed and independent, right Bollywoodlifers?