After Ram Ji's Ayodhya, We Got Lord Vishnu's Blessings In Badrinath: UP Congress Youth Leader Nitant Singh

Lucknow: After a massive win in the recently concluded by-polls for 13 legislative assembly seats in seven states, the youth leader of Uttar Pradesh Congress, Nitant Singh Nitin, put up a poster regarding the victory of the INDIA Alliance on 11 seats at the UP Congress state headquarters on Sunday.

The poster mainly emphasised the victory of Congress candidate Lakhapat Singh Butola, who won the Badrinath assembly seat in Uttarakhand.

In the poster, it was written that the constitution has won once again; after Ram ji's Ayodhya, they got the blessings of Lord Vishnu in Badrinath.

"Constitution has won once again. After Ram Ji's Ayodhya, we got Lord Vishnu's blessings in Badrinath. May Dharma win and the unrighteous be destroyed," the poster read. The results of the assembly by-polls came as a setback for the BJP, where the party won only two of the 13 seats, with the INDIA bloc winning 10 seats and an independent candidate winning a seat in Bihar.

Polling took place on July 10 for the assembly seats in seven states, including Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh.

The by-elections were held in one seat of Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh, two seats of Uttarakhand, three seats of Himachal Pradesh, and four seats of Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand witnessed the BJP losing both the two seats and saw the victory of Congress. In Badrinath, Lakhapat Singh Butola defeated Rajendra Singh Bhandari by a margin of 5224 votes, whereas in Manglaur, Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin secured victory against the BJP's Kartar Singh Bhadana by a margin of 422 votes.

In Himachal Pradesh, Congress secured a win on two out of three seats, where Kamlesh Thakur from Dehra and Hardeep Singh Bawa from Nalagarh secured victory. Ashish Sharma from the BJP secured victory in Hamirpur.

In Punjab, the INDIA alliance's partner, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), secured victory in Jalandhar West. In Tamil Nadu also, INDIA alliance partner DMK secured a win from Vikravandi.

In all four seats of West Bengal, the All India Trinamool Congress, which is the partner in the INDIA alliance, secured victory and defeated the BJP.

In Bihar, neither the JDU of the BJP-led NDA nor the RJD of the INDIA alliance managed to secure a victory. —ANI