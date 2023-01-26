After R-Day, TN to maintain high security across state for some more time

Chennai: Even after the Republic Day celebrations on Thursday, the high security that has been in place in Tamil Nadu for the past week will continue for a while longer, officials said.

There has been increased patrolling in the area off the coast of Tamil Nadu by the maritime police's coastal security group (CSG) in recent days. The CSG has been increasing security along the shore and at sea over the past few days. After receiving many intelligence inputs on the smuggling of arms, drugs, and other items over the sea, sources in the coastal police told IANS that this situation will last for a few more days.

In preparation for Republic Day festivities, the marine police crew had also searched the uninhabited islands in the Gulf of Mannar. It has been reported that the coastal police have been conducting checks on deep sea fishing vessels as well as those in coastal areas. But the number of patrols will now be reduced.

There will be additional police presence in the state capital and all district capitals for at least another couple of days as part of the security plans.

Central agencies have received information of Islamist organisations trying to fan up communal sentiments after the ban on the Islamist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) in September 2022. Intelligence services have stepped up their efforts in the aftermath of the Coimbatore vehicle bomb on October 23, on the eve of Deepavali, in which 29-year-old Jameesha Mubin was charred to death, and the following arrest of Islamists from various parts of Tamil Nadu.

Following the PFI ban, Republic Day is the largest event, therefore security officials have made every effort to make sure it goes ahead without a hitch.

The recent conflict between the Governor and the DMK government, which led to the Governor taking some extreme positions, did not go over well with some ultra-Tamil movements.

Strong security measures were in place because, according to sources, the state and Central intelligence services had provided inputs on certain ultra-Tamil movements aiming to whip up unrest. According to sources within the state police, the security measures put in place for the Republic Day events would remain in place for at least another couple of days.

Talking to IANS, a top Tamil Nadu Police officer said: "Tamil Nadu is a very crucial state and there were intelligence inputs on certain elements trying to fan up trouble. Even though the Republic Day celebrations have almost come to an end, we will continue with the security arrangements for a few more days."—Inputs from Agencies