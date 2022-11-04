After Priests' Worry Over Gold Decoration, Dhami Directs For Enhanced Security Arrangements At Kedarnath Temple

Dehradun: After carrying out gold layering work at the sanctum sanctorum of Kedarnath Temple, the state government is now going to increase security arrangements at the temple premises.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday issued a directive in this regard.

CM Dhami said that he has given instructions to the Chief Secretary and Additional Secretary Home of the state to increase the security of the Kedarnath temple complex.

"The walls and ceiling of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple have been decorated with gold layers, that is why he has given instructions to make the security of the temple premises tight and tight," Dhami said while speaking to ANI.

The announcement comes after the priests at Kedarnath temple and local authorities wrote to the state government and requested to increase security at the temple in view of the upgraded and expensive gold decoration.

Reportedly, around 230kg of gold was used in the decoration work.

As per the temple committee officials, the walls and ceiling of the sanctum sanctorum of Kedarnath Dham have been given a new look and decorated with 550 gold layers by 19 artisans in 3 days, a total of 18 horse mules were used to transport the gold.

However, the security arrangements at the temple were reportedly not increased in accordance with the upgraded decoration.

A six-member team from IIT Roorkee, Central Building Research Roorkee, and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had earlier visited Kedarnath Dham and inspected the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

And the work of applying golf lining in the sanctum sanctorum of Kedarnath temple was taken up only after a report from the experts.

The work of applying gold layers was taken up by 19 artisans under the supervision of two ASI officials, Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee President Ajendra Ajay had told ANI earlier. —ANI