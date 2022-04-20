After Price Hike By Rival Milk Brands, Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Launches Toned Milk At Lower Prices

Haridwar: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev expanded Patanjali's dairy products on Monday. While interacting with media, he said that Patanjali has introduced cow milk made Lassi, butter milk both salted and plain, curd and Paneer in Delhi, NCR, Haridwar, Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad and Ahmednagar.

Patanjali has also introduced cow milk in tetra packs with shelf life of six months, the Yoga Guru added. The tetra pack cow milk will be available countrywide.

Baba Ramdev also emphasised on dairy products pricing which is cheaper than its rival milk brand Amul and Mother Dairy.