After Prajapati, Now Axe Likely On Two Rape Accused Politicians In UP

Lucknow: With the arrest of former Uttar Pradesh transport minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati in a gangrape case, now the state police is under pressure to take action against two more accused politicians-- outgoing MLA Arun Verma of Sultanpur and Dr Ayub, president of the Peace Party-- on rape charges. According to a senior police official, now pressure was on to take action against the two politicians who have been charged with rape case and the victims have died in mysteries circumstances. Officials said that police station concerned was investigating the matter and action is expected shortly. According to a report from Sultanpur, an FIR was registered last month against local Samajwadi Party MLA Arun Verma after the body of a 20-year-old gangrape victim was recovered from a local school with injury marks around her neck. Verma, who had unsuccessfully contested from Sultanpur Sadar constituency on a Samajwadi Party ticket, was named by the victim in her statement before the magistrate in 2013 as one of the eight people who raped her at an isolated place in Sultanpur. She was a minor at the time. In 2013, while the victim had named Verma and seven others in her statement, the investigating officer had given a clean chit to three of those named, including the MLA, and had filed a chargesheet against five. The three accused are still lodged in jail. The victim and her seven-month-old child were staying at her parents' house for the last four months. The police said the girl had subsequently accused eight people, including Verma, of gangrape while recording her statement before the magistrate. In yet another controversy, police had filed an FIR against Dr Mohd Ayub, the national president of the Peace Party, for allegedly raping a 22-year-old nursing student and killing her by giving wrong medicines. The first information report (FIR) was registered with Madiaon police station in Lucknow last month. Ayub, who owns a number of hospitals in the state, is the former MLA from Khalilabad constituency in Sant Kabir Nagar district of east UP, and lost in the just concluded Assembly election from the same seat. The girl, whose liver and kidneys were damaged, was undergoing treatment at the trauma centre of King George Medical University in Lucknow and died on February 24. Her family has accused Ayub of raping her multiple times while she was studying in a city medical institute. Her brother lodged a police complaint, following which an FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections dealing with rape, culpable homicide not amounting to murder and criminal intimidation. The girl's family members had been alleging rape for the past few days but had not lodged a police complaint. They turned up to register the complaint only after the girl's death. Prajapati was arrested on March 15 after being on a run for around a fortnight. An FIR was registered against him on the direction of the Supreme Court for gangraping a woman and her teenage daughter. UNI