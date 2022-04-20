After Police Station Ransacked, Woman Who Had Left Home With Youth From Another Community Traced

Bareilly: The UP Police have traced in Rajasthan's Ajmer a young woman who had left her home here with her boyfriend from another community while her family had claimed it was a case of kidnapping, leading to the ransacking of a police station. SP City Ravindra Kumar Singh said the woman who was traced on Saturday is an adult as per her certificates.

She had allegedly left home on October 17 along with a youth identified as Bilal. Her father had lodged an FIR against him alleging that he had kidnapped his daughter and escaped with Rs five lakh cash and gold ornaments. In the FIR, the father had also claimed his daughter was a minor.

A mob of BJP and VHP workers had on October 20 ransacked the Kila police station here, alleging police inaction in solving what they claimed was the kidnapping of a girl and a case of "love jihad". They demanded action against the kidnappers despite a purported video going viral in which the woman had said she was an adult and had left home with her boyfriend Bilal out of choice.

The activists, however, insisted that the video was shot under pressure and demanded arrests of Bilal and his friends and that the woman be found. The woman has been sent to a women's home and will be produced before the court on Tuesday after which it would be decided where she has to go, the SP said. Bilal has been arrested and charged with theft, he said, adding that of the Rs five lakh that the woman's father has accused him of stealing, Rs 3,20,000 have been recovered from him.

The SP said the remaining amount was spent by the couple on taxis and hotel bills and Rs one lakh given to Bilal's lawyer. He said three Aadhar cards have been recovered from the woman that are in different names and the police will also look into this matter.

—PTI