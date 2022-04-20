After Police Case, Officials Inspect Comedian Kapil Sharma's Office Premises

Mumbai:�With an FIR registered against Kapil Sharma for alleged unauthorised construction at his flat in suburban Goregaon, the forest department has swung into action to check for violations by house owners and developers in vicinity of the comedian's office in Versova. Forest officials visited Mr Sharma's office yesterday and surveyed its premises and surrounding areas. "Following instructions from our chief conservator of the forest, our team visited the spot from where we received complaints. We found that there have been violations not only by Mr Sharma, but 50-60 other flat owners as well," Assistant Forest Conservator Makarand Ghodke told news agency PTI. "All these occupants here have harmed the mangroves in their constructions and have made alterations. We have taken the GPS reading and will come out with final report in a day or two which will be submitted to the collector to take a final call," Mr Ghodke said. Mumbai Police in Oshiwara had yesterday registered an FIR against Mr Sharma for alleged unauthorised construction at his flat in suburban Goregaon. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sub-engineer Abhay Jagtap had lodged a complaint at Oshiwara police station in this regard. In the complaint, Mr Jagtap had alleged that Mr Sharma, who owns a flat in DLH Enclave on New Link Road in Goregaon, had violated norms and carried out illegal construction in the flat, a senior police official said. The comedian had kicked up a controversy last week by alleging that he had been asked to pay a bribe of Rs. five lakh by an official of BMC which, in turn, claimed that Mr Sharma had flouted norms in his Versova office building and his apartment in suburban Goregaon. Raj Thackeray-led MNS had also filed a complaint against Mr Sharma for keeping mum on his allegation that civic officials had demanded money from him, and violation of building norms by him. MNS general secretary Shalini Thackeray said they are going to follow up the issue for proper action. She also said it was unfortunate that celebrities get special treatment. Social activist Anil Galgali also said that instead of setting up an example, Mr Sharma preferred to use his "celebrity status" rather than replying to the civic notices. "The fact is that Kapil Sharma had already been served notices for his premises. He should have replied to the notices served to him, but he preferred to reach out directly to the PM by using his celebrity status," he added. The Shiv Sena had earlier asked Kapil Sharma to name the bribe seeker. BJP MLA Ram Kadam had lodged a complaint with the cyber cell of Mumbai Police and demanded to forward it to the Anti-Corruption Bureau to probe Mr Sharma's allegations. However, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam yesterday came out in support of Kapil Sharma and said the comedian was being "victimised" to divert attention from the issue of corruption. He also urged Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao to intervene in the matter. Last Friday, Kapil Sharma had tweeted his anguish and said, "I am paying Rs. 15 cr income tax from last 5 year n still i have to pay Rs. 5 lakhs bribe to BMC office for making my office @narendramodi (sic)." "Yeh hain aapke achhe din? @narendramodi (are these your good days)," he had sought to know in another tweet, referring to PM Modi's 2014 poll slogan of "good days are ahead". Kapil Sharma has 63 lakh followers on his Twitter handle and since he tagged the Prime Minister, the tweet generated sharp reactions from all major political parties, with an eye on the forthcoming civic elections. It also sparked an instant response from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who requested Mr Sharma to provide authorities with necessary information to punish the culprit. Later, in an apparent attempt to cap the controversy from escalating, Kapil Sharma said he did not seek to blame any political party.