After Pledging To Donate 99% Of His Facebook Fortune, Zuckerberg Comes Under Fire For Misleading The Public

When proud new father who also happens to be Facebook megabillionaire, Mark Zuckerberg announced the birth of his daughter last Tuesday, he had also declared to the world that he will "donate" 99 percent of his net worth, valued at US$45 billion. As the astounding news echoed around the world, many news sites misreported it as donating his personal fortune directly to charity. However, the truth is Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan did not even set up a charitable foundation but an LLC, a limited liability company which is basically an investment vehicle which moved money from one pocket to the other, Fortune magazine reports. As international financial news media highlighted the glaring misrepresentation and readers raised questions of tax evasion, the founder of Facebook has defended his actions, denying that it was an attempt at tax evasion. He posted another open message on his own Facebook post yesterday declaring that he and his wife would receive no tax benefit from setting up their new philanthropic endeavour as a limited liability company (LLC) and hinted at the types of efforts it would support. "By using an LLC instead of a traditionnal foundation, we receive no tax benefit from transferring our shares to the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, but we gain flexibility to execute our mission more effectively...an just like everyone else, we will pay capital gains taxes when our shares are sold by the LLC," Zuckerberg wrote. He also briefly explained about what they intend to focus their foundation on, pointing out that education and disease are two key areas. Responding to a comment that he would pay "ZERO tax" for the initiative's investments that was made in reply to his Facebook post on Thursday, Mr Zuckerberg denied that was the case. "Please don't spread inaccurate information," he posted. Below is his recent Facebook post explaining how the investment vehicle works.