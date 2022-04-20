After Noida SSP, Four More Police Officers Suspended For Negligence Of Duty

Greater Noida: Amid the suspension of Noida SSP Vaibhav Krishna in the leaked video controversy, the UP Police is still empty-handed in the robbery and murder case of Gaurav Chandel. Commissioner of Meerut Division Anita C. Meshram and IGP of Meerut Zone Alok Singh met the victim's family on Friday.

During the meeting, the victim's family gave some startling information to the top cops about the police negligence and after which a special task force was constituted to probe the murder. The government also suspended four police officers including Bisarkh Police Station in-charge Manoj Pathak, Inspectors Vedpal Singh Tomar, Rajendra Kumar Singh and phase-3 Kotwali`s Garhi police station in-charge Man Singh.

Some of the officers have also been line attached. Meerut Division Commissioner and IGP Meerut reached Gaurav Chandel's house on Friday where family members accused the local police of inaction. Gaurav Chandel, who was the regional manager of a private firm, and a resident of Greater Noida West, was murdered on the night of January 7, 2020, after being robbed near his house. When the family members reached the police station to lodge the missing complaint, they found policemen sleeping. The police asked them to come the next day. However, in the meantime, the family members themselves found the body of Chandel at 4 a.m. and informed the police.