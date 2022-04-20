After Muzaffarpur And Deoria, Now Institutional Rape In MP Capital: Cong

Bhopal: Drawing parallels between Muzaffarpur and Deoria shelter home abuse cases and the alleged rape of a deaf-mute woman in a hostel in the Madhya Pradesh capital, the Congress today demanded that the regime should take cognizance of the matter and form a committee to prevent children from becoming victims of such incidents.

"Two deaf-mute tribal girls lodged a complaint – with the help of their teacher in Indore and Ujjain where they used to study earlier – against Bhopal-based NGO's director Ashwini Sharma in Dhar," State Congress Media President Shobha Ojha told media here.

"A first information report (FIR) was lodged on zero. Sharma was detained and taken to Dhar by police for identification. He has been identified by the victims," she said. Claiming that the NGO concerned received fund from Social Justice Department, she rained fire on the dispensation and sought to know whether it has tried to inspect aided organisations.

"Earlier, minor girls were raped in Sehore by members of their ashram. However, the government did not wake up. Whether it is ensured that our children are safe in these hostels prior to releasing grant? What has been done by the regime for security of tribal and poor children who come to stay in these government or NGO-run hostels," Ms Ojha demanded.

Pointing out that both girls and boys were vulnerable to rape, she observed that rapes are not going to stop by the regime patting its own back over new rape laws or by speedy trials and capital punishment for one person.

"Madhya Pradesh is leading the country in the number of rapes. From 2004 to 2016, 41,402 women were raped and over 60,000 others molested. Conviction rate is abysmally low at 27.8 per cent. The number of child rapes in the state has grown by 532 per cent in the past 15 years," said Ms Ojha.

Mentioning that a tribal rape victim committed suicide in Betul because the culprits not only outraged her modesty but also made a video clip, she noted that the conviction rate needs to go up and security needs to be improved to prevent such incidents. Above all, it should be ensured that such incidents do not take place at all. UNI