San Francisco (The Hawk): Leslie Berland, the business's chief marketing officer, is departing the company along with other senior personnel amid mounting concern as Elon Musk keeps letting go of Twitter's top executives.

The microblogging platform is also losing Vice President of Global Client Solutions Jean-Philippe Maheu, Chief Consumer Officer Sarah Personette, and Chief of People and Diversity Dalana Brand.

Berland had only sent a straightforward blue heart symbol in a tweet before deciding to fully quit Twitter.

"Regards, Leslie Your enthusiasm and encouragement were the very best "Tweeted by a Twitter employee.

"Saying that no one had a greater influence on Twitter the service and Twitter the corporation is not being exaggerative. She always had your back, always listened, always did the right thing, and she made Twitter the place to find out what was going on "Yet another worker posted.

Personette, who oversaw Twitter's ad sales division, announced her resignation through Twitter on Friday and said her access to the company will be terminated on Tuesday.

"Serving as a leader and a partner for everyone of you has been the greatest honour. Many have heard me say this, but I think the most significant thing I did for the business was advocate for the needs of brand safety "Personette remarked.

Brand, a 2018 Twitter employee who held the positions of VP of People Experience and Head of Inclusion & Diversity, also announced her resignation on Friday.

Sean Edgett, the general counsel, Parag Agrawal, the CEO, and Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal policy, trust, and safety, were all sacked by Elon Musk last week.

Amid worries that about 75% of the workforce may be asked to leave, he plans to fire more Twitter employees.

