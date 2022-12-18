After Mumbai restriction, dancing bar girls migrated to Goa, now face local ire

Panaji (The Hawk): The dance bar culture that was outlawed in Mumbai-Maharashtra in 2005 has flourished in Goa.

Leaders of the BJP in North Goa's coastal zone are up in arms against the nuisance, claiming that it tarnishes the image of the coastal state.

Along with Goa's BJP MLA Michael Lobo, Joseph Sequeira, sarpanch of the Calangute constituency in North Goa, has urged that the state police take action against the proliferation of illegal dance bars in their area.

These elected officials have also demanded action in a letter to the state administration and the Director General of Police.

According to our sources, not only in Calangute, but everywhere there is a large number of domestic tourists, these dance bars are operating under restaurant licences.

Joseph Sequeira, a BJP leader, told IANS that approximately sixteen illegal dance bars operate in his panchayat.

"No one has been granted permission to operate dance bars; only restaurant licences have been approved. Since there is no provision for issuing a licence for a dance bar, the restaurant licence is being utilised illegally "Sequeira claimed.

"As soon as dance clubs were prohibited in Mumbai, they viewed Goa as an opportunity to introduce this concept there. My village's reputation is being tarnished by this unlawful trade. This should cease to exist. Our elected representatives (MLAs) should discuss and ban this matter during the Assembly session "Sequeira added.

Sequeira claims that he has delivered notices to all sixteen dance bars.

"We have requested a response from them and instructed them to remove any signs and banners advertising dance clubs from the village. We will take additional steps, "he stated.

According to him, prohibiting these dancing clubs will have no effect on tourism activity. "There will be zero impact on the tourism industry," he added, adding that they are performing surprise inspections.

Michael Lobo, a member of the local legislature, claims that, as a result of these dance bars, swindlers who prey on tourists visiting the beach community have grown active.

"I am convinced that law enforcement will respond. Previously, there were 700 to 800 vendors. But after my petition to the Chief Minister, the police took action, and there are now only 200 to 250 nighttime street vendors "Lobo asserted.

Lobo stated that safety should be provided for tourists visiting the state.

"We must communicate to the globe that the area is secure for tourists. Illegal activities must be halted. The Panchayat has issued licences for restaurants, but they have transformed them into dance clubs. Absolutely unlawful. I had previously stopped this, but it has resumed "he said.

"The panchayat and the Planning Development Area (PDA) had taken action against these dance bars and demolished them the last time. However, they have been constructed once more, and there are currently 12 to 13 dance clubs in operation "Lobo stated.

In the previous few days, he asserted, multiple incidences involving touts who duped tourists out of substantial sums of money by making false promises have been reported.

According to Lobo, numerous cases go unreported because the majority of tourists are come to enjoy their vacation and do not like to waste time and energy at police stations.

