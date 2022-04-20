After Modi, Akhilesh, Dimple, Rahul pray at Kashi Vishwanath

Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav accompanied by his wife and MP Dimple Yadav and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi offered prayers at the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid obeisance at the famous Shiva temple.





Akhilesh Yadav spent 30 minutes at the temple and offered money, prasad and flower garlands at the Shiva linga. The priest smeared his and Gandhi's forehead with sandal paste. Earlier the two leaders led an impressive road show in the city, much on the lines of the prime minister.





The road show was marred at two places when a group of BJP supporters waved party flags in the SP-Congress road show after which the SP workers retaliated by throwing stones at the youth, standing on a rooftop. Police had to resort to a mild cane charge to disperse the unruly crowd.





The three waved happily at the crowds that had lined up the route, undeterred by the brief interruptions. Akhilesh Yadav addressed the restive party workers on concluding the road show at Girijaghar square.





--IANS