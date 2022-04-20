After Mocking Apple, Xiaomi CEO Now Says No Charger With Mi 11

New Delhi: After mocking Apple for not including a charger with the iPhone 12 series, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has now confirmed that the upcoming Mi 11 smartphone will not come with a charger.

Citing environmental concerns, Jun announced this on the Chinese social media site Weibo.

"Mi 11, pack lightly. In response to the call of technology and environmental protection, the included charger is cancelled from the box," Jun said.

"Hope to get your support. Is there a better solution between industry practice and environmental protection?"

Xiaomi along with Samsung poked fun at Apple a few months ago for not including chargers with the iPhone 12 series.

Xiaomi tweeted that it "didn't leave anything out of the box" for its Mi 10T Pro, adding a video clip that shows a Mi 10T box with a charger inside.

Samsung has also reportedly deleted an ad that mocked Apple for not including a charger in the iPhone box.

Apple has bid goodbye to the charging brick, along with changing the cable from USB-A brick to Lightning-to-USB-C.

According to The Verge, Samsung was caught deleting an ad that makes fun of Apple for not including a charging brick with the iPhone 12.

"The Facebook post was made by Samsung Caribbean back in October, and it had a picture of a charging brick with the caption "Included with your Galaxy".

The Facebook post has now been deleted.

There are report that Samsung will also not include a charger with its upcoming phones starting with Galaxy S21 in 2021.

Samsung phones use standard USB-C cables for charging, as opposed to Apple's proprietary Lighting.

—IANS