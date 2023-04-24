After meeting Akhilesh and Mamata to unite Oppn, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said he's working for the country

Lucknow: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday and declared that attempts are underway to unite as many Opposition parties as possible to oust the BJP from office in the upcoming general elections.

Hours after meeting with his West Bengal counterpart and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata, the JD(U) leader stated blasting the BJP that the current regime is merely relying on publicity and not doing any actual development work.

I'm not trying to advance my career at this time. Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav accompanied Kumar when he spoke to the media. "My endeavour is to work for the good of the country," Kumar said.—Inputs from Agencies