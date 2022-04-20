After Maggi, packaged milk, water under FSSAI lens: Reports

New Delhi: With an aim to ensure compliance of standards by various products in the market in the wake of Maggi controversy, the Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has ordered all state food commissioners to inspect and evaluate all packaged products available in markets across the country. The FSSAI has asked state food commissioners to be more vigilant and alert on testing of milk, water and edible oil. The central food safety regulator has also asked food commissioners across the country to �collect more samples of these products and send them for comprehensive testing�, a daily newspaper quoting officials has reported. It may be recalled that on June 5, the FSSAI had banned Nestle's Maggi saying it was 'unsafe and hazardous' after tests found presence of lead and Monosodium glutamate above permissible limits. Nestle India had also withdrawn the instant noodles brand from the market. Following the Maggi fiasco, FSSAI had ordered testing of noodles, pastas and macaroni brands such as Top Ramen, Foodles and Wai Wai sold and manufactured by seven companies, to check compliance with the norms.