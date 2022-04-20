After Joining BJP, 9 Rebel Congress Mlas Get Enhanced Security

New Delhi: Days after they joined BJP, nine Congress rebel MLAs in Uttarakhand including former chief minister Vijay Bahuguna figure in the Central VIP security list and have been provided a round-the-clock cover by armed commandos from para-military forces. The security cover for the MLAs, who have been disqualified, was provided based on �inputs� suggesting that they were facing �threats� to their lives, official sources said on Thursday. Though the nine MLAs have been categorised for �Y� grade security, instructions have been sent that there should be a round-the-clock cover of their residences. In �Y� grade category, the protectee is only provided with two security officers which includes one with an automatic weapon. However, in this case, each MLA including Bahuguna, will have at least 8-10 commandos from CISF for their security during their movement within the state. Read: �Joined BJP to rid the state of corrupt Congress regime� �An analysis report prepared by central security agencies had shown threat perception to the MLAs from certain quarters and hence the central paramilitary has been tasked to secure them,� a senior official in the security establishment said. The Central Industrial Security Force(CISF) has a special wing to provide security to VIPs and VVIPs and it�s prominent protectees included RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, NSA Ajit Doval and few Ministers of the Union Cabinet. The nine rebel Congress MLAs, who were disqualified from the state assembly under the anti-defection law, had recently joined the BJP. Besides Bahuguna, the other MLAs are Harak Singh Rawat, Amruta Rawat, Shailendra Mohan, Kunwar Pranav Singh, Subodh Uniyal, Pradeep Batra, Shaila Rani Rawat and Umesh Sharma.