After HC stricture, Kerala govt attaches properties of 248 PFI workers

Kochi: On Monday, the state government informed the Kerala High Court that it has begun recovery procedures against the assets of 248 banned Popular Front of India (PFI) workers in connection with the violent damage of public property during a hartal called by the outfit in September.

The Kerala High Court voiced its concern with the government's delay in carrying out its decision related to the violence, which prompted the start of the recovery proceedings against individuals responsible.

A report on measures taken was submitted to the High Court today, in which the Home Department revealed that 126 properties in the Malappuram district had the highest revenue recovered.—Inputs from Agencies