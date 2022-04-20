After Guj, HP Debacle, Congress Should Refrain From Contesting 2019 Lok Sabha Polls: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday attributed the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections to the hard work of party workers and leadership.

" Congress should now refrain from contesting 2019 elections as Rahul Gandhi and the party have been rejected by people of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Narendra Modi's leadership and BJP's politics had been endorsed by the people," he said, while talking to reporters at the Vidhan Sabha here.

" Congress will have to introspect whether it should contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections," Mr Adityanath added.. The CM asserted that the people have rejected the divisive politics of the Congress party. Yogi also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah for the win.

" I have earlier said that the change in the leadership of Congress will be good for the BJP,'' Mr Adityanath said.

The CM said the success in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh was due to popular acceptance of the steps of the BJP government to take the nation on the path of development and a reply to the Congress for using derogatory language against the PM during the campaigning and even questioning the development of the western state.

Mr Adityanath said the Congress party even lost in its own fortress of Himachal Pradesh due to its wrong policies and affirmed that in future elections, it will lose in other states where it is in power. Hitting out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said both leaders had tried to divide society during the UP polls but people gave them a befitting reply. He added that both the leaders, who claim themselves as youth, have been rejected in UP. UNI