After Golden Temple, Panchkula's Nada Sahib Gurbani to live stream daily

Chandigarh: After the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) launched broadcast of Gurbani from the Golden Temple on its own YouTube channel, its Haryana counterpart on Monday started its live stream daily across the globe from Gurdwara Nada Sahib in Panchkula.



“The first decision we’ve made after assuming charge of HSGMC is to start live telecast from Gurdwara Nada Sahib, Panchkula, which began today,” Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) officiating General Secretary Ramnik Singh told IANS here.



He said that the Gurbani is now being telecast live in 63 countries worldwide from 2.45 a.m. to 8 a.m. through World Punjabi TV and is available on all major platforms.

Gurbani will also be telecast on the social media page and YouTube channel of the HSGMC. However, the rights will remain with the HSGMC.



Earlier, the SGPC rolled out its own YouTube channel named ‘Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib Sri Amritsar’ on July 24 for the live broadcast of Gurbani.



In December 2022, the Haryana government had constituted a 38-member ad hoc committee to manage, supervise and take over all assets of 52 gurdwaras in the state, including movable and immovable properties.



In September last year, the Supreme Court upheld the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014, bringing all gurdwaras under the control of the HSGMC.

—IANS