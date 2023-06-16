After failing NEET, student commits suicide in Kota

Jaipur: After failing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), another student committed suicide in Kota.

Roshan, the victim, was 21 years old. He was a student from Samastipur, Bihar, and he was renting a room in the Mahavir Nagar area of Kota.

Recently he had attempted the NEET exam, but he had not been successful.

On Thursday morning, he returned from Delhi, where his uncle was staying, to Kota, where he then took his own life.

After Roshan's return to Kota, police stated he wasn't answering his phone, so they asked Suman, his younger brother, to see whether he was okay.

Suman was also in Kota, but he was staying elsewhere.

When Suman went to visit his brother Roshan at his home on Thursday morning at 7 o'clock, he found his brother hanging. He then transported Roshan to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police reached the spot but did not find any suicide note.

The family claims that Roshan has been residing in Kota since 2022 and has twice attempted but failed the NEET.

According to his uncle Rajkishore, Roshan's last phone call with his mother was at 10 a.m. on Thursday.—Inputs from Agencies