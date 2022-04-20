After Exit Polls Predict Close Race In U'khand, Cong Working On Permutations, Combinations If Party Comes To Power

Ahead of the election results of Uttarakhand Assembly, Congress is seriously considering making the Chief Minister as well as the Deputy Chief Minister if the party comes to power in the state, sources said.Today, this formula was discussed in a closed room meeting of veteran leaders in Dehradun's Hotel Madhuban.In this important meeting, Congress leader Harish Rawat, state president Ganesh Godiyal, state in-charge Devendra Yadav, co-in-charge Deepika Pandey Singh, and Rajesh Dharmani were present.According to information received from a reliable source in Congress, in this meeting, the Congress has entrusted the responsibility of talking to the independents who may win seats in the state and bringing them to Dehradun.The exit polls on Monday predicted a close race in Uttarakhand, with many of them giving an edge to the BJP to form the government.Some exit polls also predicted that Congress would finish ahead and could cross the halfway mark in the 70-member Assembly.Polling in Uttrakhand took place on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. —ANI