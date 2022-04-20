After entering NBA G-League, Principal has eyes set on the big time

New Delhi: Princepal Singh joins Satnam Singh, Palpreet Singh Brar and Amjyot Singh Gill in the category of Indian players who have been drafted in the NBA's developmental G-League. The 19-year-old, who hails from the Dera Baba Nanak Village in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, harbours dreams of making it to NBA itself one day and admits that he still has much to learn.

For now, however, it is a time for celebration at Princepal's home, where he has been throughout the duration of the ongoing pandemic-induced lockdown. "My family was very happy when I told them about it. People came to congratulte me from nearby as well. It is great news," Princepal told IANS.

He will now be working under the tutelage of five-time NBA champion and coach Brian Shaw. Princepal is on a Select contract which means he will be eligible for the NBA Draft after a season in the G-League.

"It is a one-year contract and after that if I do well, I will be available for the NBA draft. There is a lot of work left to do before that. There will be other G-League players also who I will be up against," said Princepal.

"I have to work on my strength and running. Shooting is also an area I can improve in. I have to improve myself a lot overall and will be working on all that."

It was only six years ago that a 14-year-old Princepal arrived at Ludhiana's Guru Nanak Stadium complex to enroll at its volleyball academy. Basketball was a sport he was almost completely unaware of. Jaipal Singh, a coach from the Punjab Basketball Academy, spotted him and decided to take him in.

In 2017, Princepal was selected in the NBA Academy India through ACG-NBA Jump Program.

"The coaches at the academy all helped me raise the level of my game a lot over the years that I have been involved in the academy. They took care of my diet and conditionong as well," he said.

–IANS