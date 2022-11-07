After Elon Musk's takeover, Gigi Hadid quits Twitter because it's unsafe

Los Angeles (The Hawk): After Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion, supermodel Gigi Hadid stated that she was leaving the social media network because it was no longer a "safe place" for anyone.

Following the huge layoffs at Twitter, the 27-year-old supermodel took to her Instagram Story to inform her 76 million followers that she has left the microblogging service.

According to aceshowbiz.com, she even referred to social media as a "cesspool of hate & intolerance."

Gigi stated of Elon, "It's becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & intolerance, and its (sic) not a place I want to be a part of. For a long time, but especially with its new leadership."

On the site, Gigi issued an apology to her fans, saying that she had "loved connected" with them "for a decade."

She said, "I can't stay that it's a place that's secure for anyone, nor is it a social platform that will do more good than harm.

Shannon Raj Singh, a human rights attorney, tweeted about being fired from the internet company alongside Gigi's message.

Shannon's entry stated: "My employment with Twitter came to an end yesterday due to the company's decision to fire the whole Human Rights team. I'm incredibly proud of the work we did to put the UN Guiding Principles on Business & Human Rights into effect and to safeguard individuals who are vulnerable in conflicts and disasters around the world, including Ethiopia."

On November 4, Twitter let off about half of its personnel, claiming in an email to employees that the reductions were "required to ensure the company's success going ahead."

According to aceshowbiz.com, a small group of employees moved rapidly to file a class action lawsuit in federal court in San Francisco on behalf of Twitter employees.

According to the petition, Twitter is firing employees without providing them with enough notice, which is against California and federal employment laws. In accordance with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, or WARN, large layoffs must be announced at least 60 days in advance.

Musk defended his stance, saying that "there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day" and that he will charge verified users that have blue tick $8 per month.

Further details were provided by the CEOs of SpaceX and Tesla, who said that those who "exited were offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally necessary."

Since Musk officially took over as Twitter's owner and CEO on October 27, numerous well-known figures, in addition to Gigi, have also chosen to leave the platform, including Sara Bareilles, Toni Braxton, Mick Foley, and "Grey's Anatomy" scriptwriter Shonda Rhimes.

