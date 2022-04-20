After Election Results, Brother Of Former Students Union President Points Gun On A Constable, Case Registered

Nainital: In a dispute that took place last night in Mallital after the students' union election in the DSB campus, the police have registered a case against against former students' union president Sundar Mehra and his brother Devendra Mehra on the report of a police constable. A case has been registered against both for pestilent attack and under sections 506, 504 and SC ST Act. Last night after the declaration of results, at the Mohanco intersection in Mallital last night, the brother of a former students' union president pointed a pistol at a police constable. On information, Mallital Inspector Satendra Gangola and other policemen reached the spot after which the former student president and his brother absconded. A police constable, Pankaj Jatav, presently stationed at Bajpur is on leave filed an FIR against the two in Mallital Kotwali. In charge Ashok Kumar Singh said that a case has been registered against the former president and his brother. He made it clear that the Police had had arrived on the spot to save the constable and no attempt was made on them.

According to the information, after the victory procession that was taken out after the DSB Campus Students' Union election on Monday, at around 11 pm, the brother of the former student union president had a dispute with a person who was driving a car from the opposite direction. The accused shot a bullet and created a mayhem. Police team reached the spot-on information. Seeing the police coming, the youth fled from the spot. Police took the Scorpio vehicle and parked it in the police station.