After Election Results, Assam Will be 2 For Administrative Ease

New Delhi (The Hawk): It is now clear in the Centre that for administrative ease, day to day convenience, heavily populated, large congested districts, geographical differences between them, Upper Assam and Lower Assam in Assam will be divided into 2 states so that both the states simultaneously develop in all fronts and are nob discriminatory to each other unlike now when apart from charges of discrimination on the part of the state administration, developments in both Upper Assam and Lower Assam are claimed to be inadequate, unsatisfactory. Further, individually, each of 2 new states would be facilitated with distinctly different administrations complete with 2 Chief Ministers and their respective administrative parapharnelia with full fledged fulfilling governance of all yore.

Its is, according to many, now imperative for the countrymen to know how Upper Assam is distinctly different from Lower Assam : Upper – Assam is an administrative division of the state of Assam comprising the undivided Lakhimpur and Sivasagar (previously, Sibsagar) districts, of the upper reaches of the Brahmaputra valley. The other divisions are: Lower – Assam, North Assam and Hills and Barak Valley. The division is under the jurisdiction of a Commissioner, stationed at Jorhat.

Consisting of 7 districts initially, the Upper – Assam division now contains 10 districts, that includes Biswanath, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Dhemaji, Golaghat, Charaideo, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Sivasagar, and Tinsukia. While Charaideo and Majuli are the newest districts that were raised to district status in 2016, Golaghat and Tinsukia are the biggest districts in terms square kilometre area in the region, raised to the district status in the years of 1987 and 1989 respectively.

Dibrugarh, Golaghat and Jorhat are also the oldest recognised and constantly inhabited urban centres (municipal areas) in the region based on the earliest years of formation of the civic bodies, constituted before the Indian independence of 1947.

An extended list of Upper – Assam region also includes the districts of Sonitpur, Karbi Anglong & Nagaon. The region is the most productive part of the state of Assam, which is rich in natural resources like coal, oil and natural gas as well as tea plantations.The Ahom Kingdom was a kingdom in the Brahmaputra valley in Assam, India that maintained its sovereignty for nearly 600 years and successfully resisted Mughal expansion in North-East India. Established by Sukaphaa, a Tai prince from Mong Mao, it began as a Mong in the upper reaches of the Brahmaputra river. It expanded suddenly under Suhungmung in the 16th century after annexing the Chutia kingdom and parts of Kachari kingdom and therefore became multi-ethnic in character. The kingdom became weaker with the rise of the Moamoria rebellion, and subsequently fell to a succession of Burmese invasions. With the defeat of the Burmese after the First Anglo-Burmese War and the Treaty of Yandabo in 1826, control of the kingdom passed into British (East India Company) hands.

Lower Assam (also Western Assam) is a region situated in Western Brahmaputra Valley encompassing undivided Kamrup and Goalpara regions.

Soon after the formal creation of the British districts in 1833, Lower Assam denoted one of the five initial districts that were created west of the Dhansiri river, which, along with the six paraganas, became a single district of Kamrup in 1836.

In the 4th century, the region was mentioned as Kamarupa (Western Assam) in the Prayag stone inscription along with Davaka (central Assam). Davaka was absorbed during the period between the 5th and 7th centuries.

Medieval Muslim invaders continue to refer the region as Kamrup. Easternmost parts of the region (modern Kamrup) briefly became parts of Koch kingdom, Mughal empire and Ahom kingdom,[7] until annexation of Eastern Assam by Burmese empire.

With British occupation in the nineteenth century, the Goalpara region became part of Colonial Assam, while western Kamrup (North Bengal) was merged with Bengal. In the second half of the nineteenth century, the region became part of the Lower Assam Division, along with Darrang, Nagaon, Khasi and Jaintia Hills. The modern Western Assam and North Bengal, historically Kamrup, was referred to as Western Assam from colonial times and later.

Region was mentioned in Hindu epics as Pragjyotisha. Legends of king Naraka, Bhagadatta and Vajradatta has considerable part in Indian mythology. First historical mention of region was found in Arthashastra of Kautilya in 400 B.C., where he mentioned about flourishing trade between Maurya Empire and Kamarupa. Pragya stone pillar mentioned it as frontier kingdom along with Davaka of central Assam. Region served as capital of ancient Kamrup kingdom till its end, centered around modern Kamrup region.



From the above factual descriptions, it is fully clear that both sections of Assam are distginctl;y different from one another and thus deserves separate entities and not linked via a single state. Keeping in tempo with that Assam will be 2.

