After Dubai, Abhishek Bachchan in Delhi

New Delhi: Few days back, we told you that Abhishek Bachchan was in Dubai to kickstart the shooting for `Hera Pheri 3`. While at Dubai, junior Bachchan made sure that he kept his fans updated with pictures from there and tidbits from the shoot. But now, Abhi is back in the country and has landed in Delhi with singer Mika Singh. The singer took to Twitter to post a picture with him and share the news. Few days back, he posted several other pictures from Dubai. Besides Abhi, John Abraham too will be seen in the movie. The two who had enthralled one and all with their comic act in `Dostana` are ready to roll together once again in Hera Pheri 3`.