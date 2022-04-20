After Deepika Padukone's Kitchen, Bernie Sanders Has Now Reached Adhyayan Suman's New House for a Puja

Mumbai: Actor Adhyayan Suman on Sunday shared a photo of his new home on social media. Bernie Sanders in Mittens Viral Photo Gets a Meme Generator Website As it Becomes Favourite US Inauguration Day Meme.

However, at a time when almost the entire film industry is taking part in the Bernie Sanders meme fest, why should Adhyayan be left behind!

The actor shared a photograph of his housewarming puja on Instagram. In the photo, Adhyayan can be seen performing the puja together with his father Shekhar Suman as US Senator Bernie Sanders looks on from behind!

"My New House! Finally, with all the love, support and my parent's blessings, I've moved into a beautiful place with good vibes and positive energies! Thanking Mr #BernieSanders to inaugurate this house the traditional way! #newbeginnings #MyNewHouse #Goodvibes," Adhyayan captioned the photo on Instagram.

US Senator Bernie Sanders became the subject of memes on social media due to his anti-fashion look at the presidential inauguration ceremony of Joe Biden recently. The Senator was clicked sitting in a stoic pose with his hands crossed wearing a mask on his face, a simple coat and oversized mittens. It is his mittens which have grabbed the maximum attention of netizens! Deepika Padukone Is Cooking Something Special With Bernie Sander, Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi Give Hilarious Captions to Her Picture.

A photograph of Sanders wearing the oversized mittens has gone viral on social media and inspired a meme fest online! Till now, several Bollywood celebrities have taken part in circulating Bernie Sanders memes, including actress Deepika Padukone.

